Hill added 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 24 minutes during Milwaukee's 116-103 Friday afternoon win over the Hornets.

With the Bucks' offense looking sluggish until the fourth quarter, Hill stepped up to be a source of offense, even turning back the clock with a driving dunk over Miles Bridges. Hill is still unlikely to appear on fantasy radars barring an injury to the Bucks' backcourt.