Hill contributed 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 26 minutes Sunday in the Bucks' 133-114 win over the Hawks.

Since coming over from Cleveland in a Dec. 7 trade, Hill has given some stability to the Bucks' second unit. Even so, he's averaged just 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 21.5 minutes per game with Milwaukee. Those numbers haven't meant much for fantasy purposes other than cutting into starting point guard Eric Bledsoe's overall playing time and production.