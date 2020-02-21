Hill had four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), three assists, three steals and one rebound in 20 minutes during Thursday's 126-106 win over the Pistons.

Hill rejoined the lineup following a seven-game absence with a strained hamstring and swiped three steals for the fourth time this season. Though he didn't hoist a single trey, Hill has been shooting the lights out, with career-high percentages from the field and beyond the arc. Still, the fact that he rarely sees significantly more time than he did in this one limits Hill's value to deep leagues.