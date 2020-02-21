Bucks' George Hill: Swipes three in Thursday's return
Hill had four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), three assists, three steals and one rebound in 20 minutes during Thursday's 126-106 win over the Pistons.
Hill rejoined the lineup following a seven-game absence with a strained hamstring and swiped three steals for the fourth time this season. Though he didn't hoist a single trey, Hill has been shooting the lights out, with career-high percentages from the field and beyond the arc. Still, the fact that he rarely sees significantly more time than he did in this one limits Hill's value to deep leagues.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...