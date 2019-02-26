Coach Mike Budenholzer implied Monday that Hill will miss at least a few games, per Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel.

Hill suffered a groin injury over the weekend, and it sounds as though Budenholzer expects him to miss a handful of games. While he didn't provide a timetable, Budenholzer noted that the Bucks are looking into bringing in another point guard to fill their final roster spot, and in the minutes after he spoke, the team inked veteran Isaiah Canaan to a 10-day deal.