Bucks' George Hill: To play Monday
Hill (illness) is available for Monday's game against San Antonio.
As expected Hill, who fell ill over the weekend, will paly Monday. the veteran guard's averaging 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 21.5 minutes per game on the year.
