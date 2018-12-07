Bucks' George Hill: Traded to Milwaukee
Hill was traded to the Bucks on Friday in exchange for Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson, a future first-round pick and a future second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Hill will be eligible to play after he takes his physical, which is expected to be Monday, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports. The Bucks play the Cavaliers that day.
The Bucks, in a win-now move, have dumped the salaries of Dellavedova and John Henson, plus picks, to bolster the team's backcourt depth. Hill has played just 13 games this season for the Cavaliers due to injury, but has averaged 10.8 points, 2.8 assists and 2.1 rebounds while shooting an efficient 51.4 percent from the field and 46.4 percent from beyond the arc. It's not immediately clear if he'll be able to reach the 26.5 minutes he was seeing in Cleveland, but it's possible Tony Snell, Pat Connaughton and Donte DiVincenzo have their roles reduced.
