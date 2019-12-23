Hill pitched in 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 117-89 win over the Pacers.

Hill has reached double figures in scoring in five straight games (and in seven of his last eight appearances). Moreover, he finished with a season high rebounding total in this one and continues to provide steady production off the bench for the Bucks. Hill will try to keep it rolling during Wednesday's matchup versus the 76ers.