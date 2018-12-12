Hill, according to coach Mike Budenholzer, "is going to be a part of [the Bucks'] regular rotation."

Hill made his team debut Monday against the Cavaliers, playing 13 minutes and posting two points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal. That seems like it will be the floor as far as minutes are concerned for Hill, who had just got traded to Milwaukee over the weekend. If he starts trending toward 20-plus minutes per night, Tony Snell, Pat Connaughton and other backcourt/wing players could see their workloads reduced.