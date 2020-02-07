Bucks' George Hill: Won't play Saturday
Hill (hamstring) is out Saturday against the Magic.
Hill will miss a fifth straight matchup as he continues to recover from a strained left hamstring. His next chance to suit up arrives Monday against the Kings.
