Bucks' George Hill: Won't see minutes reduced
Hill won't have his minutes reduced for Game 5 despite the return of Malcolm Brogdon, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Despite Malcolm Brogdon returning to the court for the first time in nearly two months, Hill's current role is secure and won't be reduced. The veteran guard has taken over as the primary shooting guard with Brogdon hurt and has excelled in the playoffs, averaging 11.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds across eight postseason appearances.
