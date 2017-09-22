Bucks' Gerald Green: Signs training camp deal with Bucks
Green agreed to a non-guaranteed training camp deal with the Bucks on Friday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
The Bucks are seemingly looking to bolster their wing depth after inviting Green to compete for a final roster spot after doing the same with Brandon Rush. He spent last season with the Celtics in a somewhat minimal role, averaging 5.6 points and 1.8 rebounds across 11.4 minutes per game while shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from deep. If he ends up making the roster, it seems doubtful he'd occupy a larger role than that, as the team brought back almost all of their rotational players from 2016-17. It is possible, however, that the team is looking for him to fill the role that Michael Beasley played -- a high-volume scorer off the pine.
