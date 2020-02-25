Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: 12th straight double-double
Antetokounmpo registered 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 137-134 overtime win at Washington.
Antetokounmpo is a double-double machine, and he has reached that mark in 12 straight contests despite seeing his minutes sit constantly in the high twenties or low thirties. The reigning MVP continues to have a stellar season and is currently averaging 29.1 points, 17.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game in seven February contests.
