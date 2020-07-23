Antetokounmpo posted 22 points (9-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-8 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals across 21 minutes during Thursday's 113-92 scrimmage win over the Spurs.

Antetokounmpo was rusty shooting the basketball, but he was still able to score around the rim with dominance. He'll presumably continue to work on making shots from distance within the flow of the game during the team's upcoming practices. That said, it's unclear if we'll see the Greek Freak again during the Bucks' two remaining scrimmages, as it was reported that he may only play in the opener. Milwaukee's second scrimmage is Saturday against the Kings.