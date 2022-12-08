Antetokounmpo racked up 35 points (12-19 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 win over the Kings.

Antetokoumpo has scored at least 30 points in eight straight games, a streak that represents the longest one of his stellar career, and the star forward continues to dominate the opposition every time he steps on the court. Aside from averaging a robust 35.9 points per game during that eight-game stretch, Antetokounmpo is averaging a double-double for the sixth straight season and is also posting a career-best 32.1 points per tilt.