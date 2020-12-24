Antetokounmpo posted 35 points (13-26 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's loss against the Celtics.

Antetokounmpo was the Bucks' highest scorer and the team's go-to guy on offense, but he missed a clutch free throw in the dying seconds of the game -- that could've changed the outcome of the contest. The reigning MVP will get another chance to shine on Christmas Day against the Warriors.