Antetokounmpo notched 38 points (14-27 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-23 FT), 20 rebounds and three assists across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 128-126 overtime loss to Miami in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Antetokounmpo gave it all in Game 4 and Game 5, but his efforts were insufficient, and the Bucks suffered a shocking first-round exit. The MVP candidate only logged 11 minutes in Game 1 before suffering a bruised back, posted a triple-double in Game 4 and was outstanding in Game 5, but it's fair to wonder what would've happened if he had been healthy throughout the entire series.