Antetokounmpo notched 38 points (14-27 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-23 FT), 20 rebounds and three assists across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 128-126 overtime loss to Miami in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.
Antetokounmpo gave it all in Game 4 and Game 5, but his efforts were insufficient, and the Bucks suffered a shocking first-round exit. The MVP candidate only logged 11 minutes in Game 1 before suffering a bruised back, posted a triple-double in Game 4 and was outstanding in Game 5, but it's fair to wonder what would've happened if he had been healthy throughout the entire series.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Suiting up for Game 5•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Triple-double in return•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Set to play in Game 4•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed questionable for Game 4•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out Saturday•