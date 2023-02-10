Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Antetokounmpo was listed as probable due to right knee soreness but has officially been given the green light for Thursday's contest. He will look to continue his dominance against a depleted Lakers roster, as the 2x MVP has averaged 37.7 points, 15.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists over his last three appearances.