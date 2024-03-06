Antetokounmpo (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, but he's active during the team's morning shootaround, Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports.

Antetokounmpo had been playing through tendinitis in his right knee for a while, but his injury changed to left Achilles soreness ahead of Monday's matchup against the Clippers. He attempted to go through his pregame routine ahead of that contest but cut it short and was visibly frustrated and in pain. He was quickly downgraded to out after that and missed his first game since Jan. 17. While Antetokounmpo looks to be moving better during Wednesday's morning shootaround, his official availability will likely come down to a game-time decision.