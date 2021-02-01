Antetokounmpo (knee) is active for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old was considered probable with a bruised right knee, so his availability for Monday never truly appeared to be in jeopardy. Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.3 points, 14.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 blocks in 37.8 minutes across the past six games.