Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Active Sunday

Antetokounmpo (hamstring) will play Sunday against Phoenix, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Bucks can breathe a sign of relief, as Antetokounmpo left last Friday's loss against the Nuggets early after landing awkwardly on a shot attempt. Coach Mike Budenholzer stated during shootaround Sunday that Antetokounmpo is "doing fine and will play as usual." In 44 appearances with Milwaukee this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging career-highs in points, rebounds and three-pointers made with 30.0, 13.0 and 1.6, respectively.