Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Active Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo (back) will play Wednesday against the Wizards, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo was added to the injury report late with a back issue, but he is good to go for Wednesday's regular-season opener. The two-time MVP will be relied on heavily this season with his former co-star Damian Lillard out of town, and it may take some time for Antetokounmpo to adjust to playing next to recent acquisition Myles Turner.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Downgraded to probable•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores 16 points with two steals•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in win•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: To play Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play vs. Detroit•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't suit up Monday•