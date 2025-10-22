Antetokounmpo (back) will play Wednesday against the Wizards, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo was added to the injury report late with a back issue, but he is good to go for Wednesday's regular-season opener. The two-time MVP will be relied on heavily this season with his former co-star Damian Lillard out of town, and it may take some time for Antetokounmpo to adjust to playing next to recent acquisition Myles Turner.