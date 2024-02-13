Antetokounmpo is probable for Tuesday's game against Miami due to right knee tendinitis.

Antetokounmpo carrying a probable designation due to patellar tendinitis has become a norm of late, so he should be firmly on track to suit up Tuesday. However, he is coming off a booming 36-point outing in Monday's win over Denver, and Tuesday representing the end of a back-to-back set is a relevant factor in his potential status.