Antetokounmpo is questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers due to left Achilles tendinitis.

Antetokounmpo has been a consistent feature on the injury report due to left knee tendinitis, but his diagnosis of Achilles tendinitis is a new designation. Amid a historically significant season in which he has missed just two games, Antetokounmpo is currently on track to become the first player in NBA history to average over 30.0 points per game while shooting at least 60.0 percent from the field, but his status will need to be monitored in advance of Monday's contest.