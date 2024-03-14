Antetokounmpo is probable for Thursday's game against Philadelphia due to left hamstring soreness, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo entering game days with a probable designation has been normal activity of late. Right knee tendonitis and Achilles soreness have been listed as the previous culprits, so Thursday's injury being hamstring soreness is notable. That being said, the 29-year-old is firmly on track to play Thursday.