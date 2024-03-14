Antetokounmpo is probable for Thursday's game against Philadelphia due to left hamstring soreness, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo entering game days with a probable designation has been normal activity of late. Right knee tendonitis and Achilles soreness have been listed as the previous culprits, so Thursday's injury being hamstring soreness is notable. That being said, the 29-year-old is firmly on track to play Thursday.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Carries team in blowout loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go against Sacramento•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Hits 10 free throws vs. Clippers•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable for Sunday•