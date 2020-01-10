Play

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Added to injury report

Antetokounmpo is probable for Friday's game against the Kings due to back soreness.

The Bucks are likely being cautious with their superstar, as it doesn't appear as though he's in any danger of missing Friday's clash. Even so, his status will be worth monitoring leading up to tipoff.

