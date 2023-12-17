Antetokounmpo ended Saturday's 146-114 victory over Detroit with 22 points (7-9 FG, 8-13 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal across 26 minutes.

Antetokounmpo did a little bit of everything for Milwaukee while leading the team in assists, finishing as one of three Bucks with 20 or more points and ending two boards short of a double-double in a winning effort. Antetokounmpo has notched at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in seven of his last 10 games.