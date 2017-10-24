Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Another 30-point effort Monday

Antetokounmpo accumulated 32 points (13-21 FG, 6-8 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes during Monday's 103-94 win over the Hornets.

Antetokounmpo put on his lowest-scoring performance of the season -- 32 points. He's been dominant to say the least. In addition to averaging 36.8 points, he's posting 10.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 block per game while not yet shooting worse than 50 percent from the field in any performance.