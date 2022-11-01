Antetokounmpo registered 31 points (12-23 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 32 minutes during Monday's 110-108 win over the Pistons.

Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points in five consecutive contests, but his five-game double-double streak came to a close Monday as well. Regardless, the former MVP continues to put up his usual monster production on a game-by-game basis and shows no signs of slowing down.