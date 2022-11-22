Antetokounmpo ended with 37 points (16-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-12 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 119-111 win over Portland.

Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee in scoring, finishing three rebounds and four assists shy of a triple double while leading the team in field goals made and attempted. Antetokounmpo posted his first 30-point game since Nov. 2, having scored 30 or more points in seven games this year.