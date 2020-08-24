Antetokounmpo had 31 points (14-21 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-6 FT), 15 rebounds, and eight assists in Monday's Game 4 win over Orlando.

The reigning MVP once again led the way for Milwaukee, posting his fourth straight game with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to begin the postseason. His outside shot continues to run hot and cold, but Antetokounmpo hasn't been shy about launching threes in the series, totaling 20 attempts through four games.