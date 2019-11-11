Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Another brilliant effort in win

Antetokounmpo had 35 points (13-19 FG, 2-3 3PT, 7-9 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 121-119 win over the Thunder.

Last season's MVP is playing even better this year, and he is currently on a torrid run of form -- he has scored at least 30 points while grabbing 13 or more rebounds in each of his last five outings. Antetokounmpo remains a premium fantasy asset across all formats, and owners who drafted him as a Top 5 player should be pleased with his production so far.