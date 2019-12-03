Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Another dominant showing

Antetokounmpo had 29 points (10-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-11 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes of a 132-88 win against the Knicks on Monday.

Antetokounmpo posted another dominant night, posting his 20th double-double of the season despite playing just 22 minutes thanks to his team's sizable lead. The Bucks have blown out their last two opponents, allowing the reigning MVP to rest up. He'll face the Pistons on Wednesday.