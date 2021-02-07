Antetokounmpo went for 24 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes in Saturday's win over the Cavaliers.

Antetokounmpo barely shot over 50 percent in this game, but he contributed in other areas en route to a well-rounded stat line. While his numbers have tailed off a bit compared to last season, Antetokounmpo remains Milwaukee's go-to player on offense and is one of the most dominant scorers in the league. He has surpassed the 20-point plateau in 17 of his last 18 contests.