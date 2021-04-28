Antetokounmpo scored 29 points (11-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block across 37 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Hornets.

Antetokounmpo notched his fourth consecutive double-double, and he has now scored a minimum of 24 points across seven games since returning from injury. While he shot efficiently from all areas of the floor, the highlight was his perfect effort from the free-throw line -- marking only the fourth time he's achieved that this season. As usual, Antetokounmpo stuffed the entire stat sheet, chipping in a solid number of assists as well strong defensive production.