Antetokounmpo supplied 33 points (9-15 FG, 15-22 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 victory over the Nuggets.

Antetokounmpo has posted back-to-back double-doubles in his return to action, and the star forward keeps proving that he's healthy enough to be trusted across all formats. Even though Antetokounmpo has missed six of Milwaukee's 13 games this month, he's been excellent when available, with averages of 26.4 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in those seven remaining games.