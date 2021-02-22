Antetokounmpo scored 38 points (9-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 19-24 FT) to go along with 18 rebounds, four assists and one steal in the Bucks' 128-115 victory over the Kings on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo continued his dominance on the glass, securing at least 18 rebounds for the second straight game. The Greek Freak also attempted a season-high 24 foul shots, and was able to make 19, another season-high. Antetokounmpo has been much better at the free throw line of late, shooting 73.3 percent this month. In the month of February, the Bucks are only 6-5, but Antetokounmpo has averaged 28.4 points, 12.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.