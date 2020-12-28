Antetokounmpo notched 27 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-13 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 32 minutes in Sunday's loss at the Knicks.

Antetokounmpo has three double-doubles in three games this season, scoring over 25 points in two of those games and grabbing exactly 13 boards each time. The two-time MVP is off to a strong start this year and should remain the Bucks' go-to player on offense moving forward, something that shouldn't surprise anyone given his ability to dominate the game with ease. His ability to stuff the stat sheet makes him a top-tier fantasy asset on a nightly basis as well regardless of the matchup.