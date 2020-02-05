Play

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Another huge double-double in win

Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 34 points (12-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-13 FT) while adding 17 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 120-108 win over the Pelicans.

New Orleans headed into the second quarter with a lead and kept the game close enough that Giannis didn't get rested late, leading to his fourth straight game with 30 or more points and seventh straight double-double. Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.6 points, 14.0 boards, 5.9 assists and 1.4 threes through 14 contests since the beginning of January, remaining on target for his second straight MVP Award.

