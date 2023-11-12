Antetokounmpo finished with 35 points (15-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-12 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and four steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 112-97 loss to the Magic.

Antetokounmpo has exploded for 89 points, 22 rebounds and 10 assists on an astounding 72.3 percent shooting clip over Milwaukee's last two games. Both have been losses without Damian Lillard (calf), which has added to Antetokounmpo's usage. Lillard was a game-time decision Saturday but could play Monday against Chicago.