Antetokounmpo closed Saturday's 112-108 loss to Houston with 48 points (16-25 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 15-21 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and one block in 39 minutes.

Antetokounmpo scored 40-plus points for the second straight game and has scored 30-plus points in six of his last seven games. The two-time MVP has 27 double-doubles on the year and has reached that mark or better in his last seven games. In four games in January, Antetokounmpo is averaging 37.0 points on 62.8 percent shooting, 15.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.5 steals over 37.8 minutes per game.