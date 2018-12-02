Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Another monster line in loss

Antetokounmpo tallied 33 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 13-16 FT), 19 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks across 42 minutes in Saturday's 136-134 overtime loss to the Knicks.

Though he's averaging his fewest minutes per game since 2014-15 and is shooting under 70 percent from the charity stripe on the highest volume of his career (9.3 attempts per game), Antetokounmpo has essentially maintained his overall fantasy value thus far thanks to huge spikes in his rebound rate and field-goal percentage coupled with more minor gains in his scoring and assists. The forward may only see his utility rise from here after another quality showing at the free-throw line, which continued a recent trend. Over his last four games, he's knocked down 42 of 55 attempts from the line, with that 76.3 percent conversion rate roughly matching what he had supplied over the previous two seasons.