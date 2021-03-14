Antetokounmpo had 33 points (12-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds and 11 assists in Saturday's win over the Wizards.

The game was closer than the Bucks would've liked, but Antetokounmpo led the way as Milwaukee was able to pull away late. The reigning MVP recorded his second consecutive triple-double and his sixth of the season. Over his last 10 games, he's up to 31.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 made threes per game, while shooting 74.5 percent at the line.