Antetokounmpo amassed 28 points (11-27 FG, 1-4 3PT, 5-9 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in Tuesday's 109-86 loss to Boston.
After shooting 57.8 percent from the field in the first round against Chicago, Antetokounmpo is down to just 38.4 percent through the first two games of the series against Boston. Milwaukee will need him to step up at home in Games 3 and 4.
