Antetokounmpo (illness/knee) was present at the Bucks' morning shootaround and remains probable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The probable tag was already a good indication that Antetokounmpo is on track to play Tuesday, and his presence at shootaround adds further credence to the expectation that he'll be formally cleared prior to the game's 7 p.m. ET tipoff. Antetokounmpo has been on fire recently, averaging 38.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists in his last four outings while shooting 63 percent from the field.