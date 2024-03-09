Antetokounmpo (Achilles) is available for Friday's game versus the Lakers.

Antetokounmpo was carrying a probable tag into Friday, but now he and Damian Lillard (ribs) both have the green light to suit up. Antetokounmpo is coming off a muted effort against the Warriors on Wednesday in which he scored 23 points with seven rebounds, six assists, one block and one three-pointer.