Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Antetokounmpo sat out Friday against Toronto but will be able to return to the court following a one-game absence. As Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports, Doc Rivers said pre-game that the team will be monitoring Antetokounmpo's minutes against the Knicks and over the final week of the regular season but didn't mention a specific minutes restriction. Antetokounmpo has averaged 37.1 minutes per game in his last seven.