Antetokounmpo (shoulder) is available for Sunday's game against the Kings, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo was a late addition to Sunday's injury report due to a right shoulder contusion and was considered a game-time decision. However, he completed his pregame warmup and was subsequently cleared to suit up against Sacramento. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 34.8 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 35.8 minutes per game.