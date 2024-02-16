Antetokounmpo (knee) will be available to play Thursday against the Grizzlies, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo will gut it out and get out there for Thursday's game, but don't be surprised if he takes an early seat on the bench if the game turns into a blowout. He's safe to activate in season-long settings but is a semi-risky target in daily fantasy leagues due to the blowout potential in Memphis.