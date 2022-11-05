Antetokounmpo (knee) is available for Friday's game against Minnesota.
As expected, Antetokounmpo will suit up despite being listed on the injury report as probable due to knee soreness. The two-time MVP is averaging 33.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 33.4 minutes and figures to see his usual workload against the Timberwolves on Friday night.
