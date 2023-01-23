Antetokounmpo (knee) is active for Monday's contest against the Pistons.
After missing the Bucks' previous five showings, Antetokounmpo will officially make his return to the court Monday. Bobby Portis will return to his typical bench role with the two-time MVP back in action. Entering Monday's matchup, Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.8 points, 14.3 rebounds, 10.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists across his first 46 appearances of the season.
